Jackett: Pompey did well to win

KENNY Jackett remains encouraged by his ‘work in progress’ after Pompey thumped Fleetwood.

The Blues ran out 4-1 winners today, with Brett Pitman and Jamal Lowe grabbing two goals apiece.

Earlier, Devante Cole had cancelled out Pitman’s first-half opener - yet a powerful second-half display saw the hosts comfortably home.

It represented six points in eight days, a haul which delighted Jackett as he rebuilds the side.

He said: ‘Fleetwood are a good team, we did well to win, our finishing was clinical and it was great to see the goals go in.

‘I look at the last eight days as a whole - the three performances have been improved. We have created a lot more, we have looked more of an attacking force.

‘We have been competitive but not convincing. The last eight days has given me some encouragement. We are not there yet but a work in progress.

‘It is six points out of nine - it could have been more if you look at Tuesday night - and some encouraging performances.

‘Fleetwood have a lot of ability and that has to be our aim and our bar to try to be a force in this division.’