Jackett: Pompey fans can expect to be entertained

KENNY JACKETT insisted he will play an attacking style of football at Pompey.

And he’s been impressed with the long-term vision of the Blues.

After days of speculation, the former Millwall manager was unveiled as the new man to take the Fratton Park hot seat yesterday.

Jackett replaces Paul Cook, who departed for Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old has a superb record that boasts promotions with the Lions and Swansea, plus a League One title win at Wolves.

Jackett is due to meet up with the Pompey squad for pre-season later this month.

He revealed he went to watch the Blues on a number of occasions last season after cutting short his stay at Rotherham.

The Watford-born boss was impressed with what he saw and is looking forward to drilling his outlook of the game into the current squad.

Jackett said: ‘I want to produce an attacking, entertaining side.

‘I want it to press, be full of energy and full of competition.

‘Getting that balance is something I’m striving and looking for.

‘It is something that certainly the Portsmouth crowd will respond to – it was similar at Wolves and Millwall.

‘If you can get that balance between size, power, pace and competition, it makes articulate, attacking football.

‘In terms of the squad, I do see some momentum.

‘I know the squad of players. I saw Portsmouth play on plenty of occasions last season.

‘They have done very well and I want to continue that momentum and help them come enthusiastically into a new division.

‘It is a step up in level for the players and I’m sure that’s what they all wanted when they signed.

‘They don’t want to stay in League Two, they want to step up and they’ll get that chance next season.’

Jackett was top of Pompey’s wish list and was contacted by the club as soon as Cook made his Wigan intentions clear.

The ex-Swansea manager met plenty with Blues chief executive Mark Catlin and spoke to prospective owner Michael Eisner via telephone calls.

With the American billionaire’s Tornante Group keen to strengthen the club’s foundations, Jackett said the current Pompey vision meets what he wants to achieve.

He added: ‘I’ve been impressed with Mark Catlin, the vision of the board and their knowledge and enthusiasm for the club.

‘I’ve spoken to the new owner about his vision for the future on how he wants long-term success.

‘When the club does go into the Championship, he wants the club to be ready for that and to compete at that level.’