Jackett: Pompey gifted Blackburn too many chances

KENNY JACKETT could not hide his anger at Pompey gifting the chances which led to their downfall at Blackburn.

The Blues fell to a 3-0 loss in horrendous conditions at Ewood Park to make it two away losses on the bounce.

Jackett did not point to the elements as a factor in defeat - instead pointing to the manner in which they handed Tony Mowbray’s side opportunities.

He said:’Blackburn made less mistakes than us.

‘I felt they looked more solid - and more solid at the back.

‘Up to the first goal there was one clearcut chance at either end.

‘Then we’ve made a real poor mistake to give them the goal.

‘Blackburn never made those kind of mistakes.

‘We had to work hard to earn our chances - and for us there was too many times we gifted them chances.’