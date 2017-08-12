Jackett: Pompey need to be braver when attacking

KENNY Jackett admitted Pompey were not aggressive enough going forward in their 3-0 loss at Oxford United.

The Blues slumped to a disappointing defeat at the Kassam Stadium with second-half goals from Wes Thomas, Gino van Kessel and Josh Ruffels.

Chances were scarce for the visitors, especially after the restart, and Pompey boss Jackett felt his side needed to be braver on the attack.

He said: ‘We got off to a bad start in the second half with a sloppy goal conceded.

‘It seemed like McGee had the ball and Thomas has picked up the loose ball.

‘After that, the more we went forward and had the ball in their half, the more vulnerable we looked.

‘I didn’t think we had anybody in a one-v-one situation who could beat their man and go past people.

‘All it resulted in was a lot of possession without any penetration and then the Oxford substitutes were incisive on the break and took the game away from us.’