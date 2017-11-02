Jackett: Pompey need to find a way to stop sides

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT has called for Pompey to find a way of shutting up shop.

The Blues boss knows his team need to find a defensive steeliness when they go to Luton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Jackett has been left fuming by the manner in which his team have given cheap goals away in the past two away trips.

Pompey shipped two goals in the first six minutes at Doncaster and that was followed up with the 3-0 loss at Blackburn.

Now Jackett’s side go to the League Two promotion hopefuls looking to show they can be resolute.

That’s been an areas of focus from the Blues boss as attentions turn to the first-round trip to Kenilworth Road.

The Blues have conceded 14 goals from their eight league games on the road -–in addition to six goals from three cup games.

Only four teams have shipped more goals than Jackett’s side in League One and that’s a source of consternation for the 55-year-old.

He knows that is something Pompey have to quickly eradicate.

Jackett said: ‘We’ve looked stronger at home.

‘I know that does happen, but we have to find a way of being solid, competitive and staying in games away from home – that’s very important.

‘We’re giving too many soft goals away and it eats into other aspects of your game.

‘It eats into your passing, your confidence and optimism.

‘We need to stay in games better. When you look at the best sides in the league like Shrewsbury, they’ve conceded nine goals. Then it’s Blackburn and Wigan.

‘It’s the top two sides and the other one is sixth. For us, it’s now 20 goals against.

‘Going off a solid base defensively is something we’ve got to learn from the top sides.

‘That’s where we need to get to in terms of promoting our football.

‘Sometimes you will go behind, but it’s best if that doesn’t happen in the first place.

‘Defensively away from home we want to be better.’

Jackett feels there should be a collective responsibilty from his players to start picking up clean sheets.

The Pompey boss doesn’t buy the notion that there needs to be more experience in his back four moving forward.

He feels the likes of Nathan Thompson, Matt Clarke and Christian Burgess have enough league games under their belt.

And they all should be vocal voices as the Blues aim to improve at the back.

Jackett said: ‘All of the defenders need to take responsibility.

‘Thompson is an experienced defender, so is Burgess and Clarke is 21 but has been playing for us for a couple of seasons.

‘Against Bradford, we didn’t take responsibility for the goal and ultimately that went against us and cost us the points.

‘Against Wimbledon, we had Thompson, Burgess, Clarke and McCrory.

‘It looked a well-balanced back four and reasonably experienced.

‘But everyone has to be taking their responsibility.’