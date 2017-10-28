Jackett: Pompey need to improve at both ends

KENNY Jackett was frustrated with Pompey’s effectiveness at both ends of the pitch as they slipped to an undeserved defeat to Bradford.

Matt Kilgallon was allowed a free header from Tony McMahon’s 80th minute free-kick to separate the sides at Fratton Park today.

It was harsh on the Blues, who had been the better side throughout, yet wasted a string of goal-scoring opportunities.

Jackett was also disappointed with their own set-pieces, on too many occasions failing to cause problems for the visitors.

And the Blues boss was left to mull over improvements required to reap the win they would have deserved.

He said: ‘Kilgallon’s goal was a key one and we didn’t get goal side or read it well enough.

‘On that same theme, we’ve probably had three times the amount of corners and wide free-kicks that our opposition had today.

‘There is not a correlation between the ball coming in, attacking the ball, timing of the runs, creating clear-cut chances from a number of those and we work on those regularly. That does need to improve because we’ve been like that for the majority of the season.

‘If we do play like that overall at home, I think we will pick up points and there’s a lot of aspects about our play today which were very positive.

‘It was a good performance today, although ultimately set-pieces at both ends were the key. We had a number and didn’t do enough with ours - and a key one has got Bradford the points.’