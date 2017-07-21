Jackett: Pompey new boys are big business

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT lauded his latest work in the transfer market as ‘big’ business.

The Pompey boss last week recruited keeper Luke McGee from Spurs and striker Brett Pitman from Ipswich.

Brett Pitman, right, with Danny Rose

The pair supplement the arrivals of Nathan Thompson and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis at Fratton Park this summer.

Jackett knows their positions represented important areas to fill and feels McGee is ready to step up as No1 at Pompey despite being just 21.

‘We’re pleased with what we’ve got,’ said Jackett.

‘They’re big positions and big additions to the squad. I watched McGee at Peterborough last season and was aware of him at Spurs.

‘I was confident of him coming into League One where I saw so much of him last season. I felt he more than held his own there. He handled League One and has experience at that level.

‘But, obviously, at 21 he has his best years ahead of him. We’ll be working hard to make sure he fulfils his potential.

‘He has a little bit of everything. He is a good shot-stopper, too, and now has an opportunity here.’

Jackett feels Pitman was exactly the kind of experienced, proven goalscorer Pompey needed.

He added: In terms of forward players, I felt we needed an experienced forward, a record of getting promoted and scoring goals.

‘Brett being a south coast lad fitted the bill for us.

‘It wasn’t quite happening for him at Ipswich but we worked hard to get him here.’