Jackett: Pompey win at Crawley vital

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has challenged his ‘hungry’ Pompey side to finish their pre-season campaign with a win at Crawley.

The Blues travel to the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday (3pm) for their final friendly before their League One bow against Rochdale on August 5.

Christian Burgess scores at Crawley last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey lost for the first time in pre-season when they went down 2-1 to Premier League outfit Bournemouth at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Beforehand, there were convincing victories against the Hawks, Bognor, Salisbury, Poole and Newport.

Jackett insists it is crucial his side get back to winning ways at Crawley to ensure they have momentum before hosting Rochdale.

He said: ‘It’s our final game and we want to finish pre-season off strong.

‘I’m looking forward to the season coming now. The players have looked hungry throughout the schedule and I want that to continue.

‘Going into the Rochdale game, we want to be in a winning frame of mind and be as fit as we can.

‘I also want us to offer our supporters good encouragement for the season ahead.’