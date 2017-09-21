Jackett: Pompey won’t use long trip to Scunthorpe as an excuse

Kenny Jackett insists Pompey will not be using the long trip to Scunthorpe as an excuse if the Blues suffer defeat to the Irons on Saturday (3pm).

The Fratton Park chief has called on his troops to take responsibility at Glanford Park and return to the south coast with a result.

Pompey make a 512-mile round trip to face Graham Alexander’s side on Saturday – one of the longest away days this season.

Although the lengthy journey is not ideal, Jackett believes his side are well prepared for the game and it is up to his players to perform.

He said: ‘Preparation is a big part of it (long away games).

‘Hours spent on the coach doesn’t make anyone feel good never mind footballers and athletes.

‘Once you’ve done that, it is what’s between your ears.

‘It’s your own attitude and determination, people need to take responsibility and not look for excuses.

‘We’re a professional and well-prepared club but once we go into it we have to take the responsibility and the performance level has to be high.