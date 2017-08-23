Jackett: Pompey young guns shown they can cut it

Have your say

Pompey’s home-grown talent has been lauded as an early-season bright point.

Kenny Jackett pinpointed the displays of Brandon Haunstrup, Jack Whatmough and Adam May as one of the Blues’ big plusses.

The Fratton Park boss believes the trio have all shown they are comfortable in League One.

Whatmough has started every game so far this term with May getting four starts under his belt and Haunstrup three.

And Jackett has seen questions about their ability to handle what is thrown at them answered.

He said: ‘There’s quite a few very promising younger players here, I must say.

‘Some of them have done very well so far this season.

‘Whatmough, Haunstrup and May have been positives for me. They have been very impressive.

‘We need to get the right balance around them, the right strength and the right competition.

‘They’ve made impressive starts and been positive, though. They’ve shown they can play at this level which is a good thing. That will help me in the future.’