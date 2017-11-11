Jackett praises Pompey’s character

KENNY Jackett praised Pompey’s ‘heart and character’ as his side put on an impressive second-half showing to triumph 3-2 at Blackpool.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the Blues twice took the lead through Brett Pitman and Ben Close.

And although they allowed the hosts a way back into the contest, Pitman’s header on 86 minutes secured a first league win for Pompey in four matches.

Jackett was impressed with his team’s attacking play after the break. And although he admitted more could have been done to prevent the Seasiders’ goals, the Blues boss was encouraged with his players’ resolve.

He said: ‘The game opened up in the second half and we did well going forward.

‘I thought we showed a lot of heart and character to come back from being pegged back twice and got a deserved winner in the end.

‘This is a difficult place to come and get a win so we can be happy with what we’ve achieved. It’s been a good week after the win at Charlton on Tuesday.

‘We could have dealt with their goals better which came from two crosses into the box but we’ve been able to battle back and we are delighted to send our fans home happy.

‘They were here in great numbers again and were fantastic.’