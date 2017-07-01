Jackett ready to build on first Pompey win

Kenny Jackett was pleased with Pompey’s 3-0 pre-season win at Salisbury.

Second-half strikes from Milan Lalkovic, Tom Davies and Ben Close ensured the new Blues boss began his reign in style.

Jackett opted to play two completely different teams in both halves at the Raymond McEnhill stadium and Pompey were always in control.

The 55-year-old said: ‘You always want to build up a winning mentality in pre-season.

‘We changed the whole side and give everyone 45 minutes and it gives us a chance to look at all the players.

‘I’ll assess both on the training ground and on the pitch, how the players respond and what we need to improve on.

‘We want to be a winning team which is easy to say but not always easy to do.

‘That’s our aim. We want to be solid, compact out of possession but also to go forward, attack teams and go forward.’