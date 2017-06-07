Jackett relishing Pompey recruitment drive

Kenny Jackett has conceded Pompey’s unsettling start to the summer may have impacted on player recruitment.

But he is relishing the opportunity of delving into the market to strengthen.

Paul Cook departed Fratton Park 26 days after the League Two campaign finished with title glory.

During that period there were no fresh playing arrivals at Fratton Park.

Instead, Michael Doyle, Enda Stevens and Liam O’Brien departed.

While there was inactivity at the Blues in terms of bolstering the squad, other clubs have been busy.

Now Jackett is at the reins – and charged with identifying talent to improve his squad.

He said: ‘This summer has been a transition, but that happens in football. It’s a fresh start and a fresh start I’m looking forward to.

‘Perhaps it’s the case that what happened over the opening month will affect recruitment.

‘But, for us, it’s about recruiting quality in terms of the budget we have.

‘The existing squad is taking up most of the budget and we know where we need to fill and we know where we need to bring players in.

‘It is what it is, Paul (Cook) has decided to leave and that’s his choice.

‘The other side of it is we are still in the middle of a takeover, but there has been nothing different between what the existing board have told me to the new one coming in and to Mark (Catlin) running the club.

‘I like that consistency, we know where we are, we know what we have got to do and we all have the same aim.

‘For me, it’s a good situation to be in and I am sure they will give me the backing and encouragement I need.

‘Now we have to produce the goods on the field to maximise the potential of the club.’

Despite no new arrivals, Kyle Bennett, Gareth Evans, Ben Close and Jack Whatmough have signed deals to remain with Pompey.

