Jackett rings Pompey changes at Newport

Drew Talbot took over the Pompey captaincy as Kenny Jackett rotated his squad at Newport Isle of Wight.

The Blues handed starts to those players which did not feature in Saturday's 2-0 victory at the Rocks.

It meant a completely different starting XI at St George's Park for tonight's friendly against the non-leaguers.

Right-back Talbot was made skipper for the occasion, although Gary Roberts was noticeably absent from the squad for a second successive game.

Still, there were starts for the likes of Ben Close, Jack Whatmough, Jamal Lowe, Nicke Kabamba and Curtis Main, along with Academy defender Matt Casey.

Pompey: Bass, Talbot, Whatmough, Casey, Haunstrup, Close, Lowe, Bedford, Lalkovic, Main, Kabamba.

Subs; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Widdrington, Lewis Boughton.