Jackett’s calm as Pompey close on top six

Kenny Jackett is staying grounded as Pompey close in on a play-off place.

Jackett’s side had to graft for a 1-0 victory over Southend on Saturday in front of the biggest Fratton Park crowd of the season.

There were 18,431 present to see the Blues pick up back-to-back league wins.

That leaves them two points off the top six in League One as Jackett kept the same team who won at Blackpool.

The Pompey boss is content with the progress – without getting carried away.

He said: ‘It’s not bad. We want to improve and keep getting better but it’s not going to happen overnight.

‘That won’t happen easily. We have a tough game now at Peterborough.

‘Every point is hard-earned, we knew that was going to be the case. In the end we want to be competing at the top end of this division.

‘We had to dig in and work hard. There were two instances where we got caught in the first half.

‘We got away with it and were able to make some adjustments and I was pleased with how we saw the game out.

‘It was the right thing to give the same players a chance again.

‘For the lads who played at Blackpool they deserved the chance to start again.’

Jackett was also pleased with the contributions of both Oli Hawkins and Matt Clarke to Pompey’s seventh clean sheet of the season.

He said: ‘Oli’s played in defence five times and we’ve won every game. It’s been three league games and two cup games at the back.

‘I must say he looks very comfortable there.

‘Matt Clarke looked equally comfortable at left-back.

‘He looked like he enjoyed it there and didn’t look like he was out of position.’