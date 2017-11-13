Jackett’s demand after big week for Pompey

Kenny Jackett called on Pompey to use their victory at Blackpool to ignite their season after coming through ‘a big week on the road’ with successive victories.

Having lost four straight matches in all competitions – including three in League One – the Blues returned to winning ways on Tuesday against Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy.

They then followed that up with a thrilling 3-2 triumph against the Seasiders on Saturday.

Jackett admitted his side ‘needed to dig deep’ to halt their losing streak.

And having secured a win at Bloomfield Road thanks to a Brett Pitman double and Ben Close’s first goal for the club, the Pompey boss wants his team to keep the winning habit.

He said: ‘We really needed to change things because there had been a run of losses before Tuesday’s game. It was a big week for us.

‘After four defeats we had to dig deep and pull out results and it’s been a big week on the road.

‘For us now we need to keep moving forward, take the positives from the Blackpool game and – with a home game next week – build from there.’

After a goalless first half on Saturday, Pompey twice took the lead – only to be pegged back by the hosts.

But Pitman’s header four minutes from time settled a lively encounter, with Jackett praising the Blues for their heart and character.

He said: ‘The game opened up late on. It went from end-to-end after not many chances early on.

‘We’re looking for defensive combinations and, to be honest, we haven’t got many.

‘But the players showed great heart, great character and when the game opened up, we were the ones who just tipped the balance.’