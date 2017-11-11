Jackett’s message to Pompey striker

Have your say

CURTIS MAIN has been told it’s crucial he now has a clear run of fitness to kick-start his Pompey career.

Kenny Jackett feels the striker can finally make an impact at Fratton Park after his return to the scoresheet this week.

Main’s goal at Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy was his first Blues strike in 13 months.

That’s been a period riddled by injury issues and falling out of favour under former boss Paul Cook.

The forward has made is clear he has the conviction he can hit the back of the net on a regular basis for Pompey.

Jackett can see promise in the former Middlesbrough man, but highlighted it’s crucial he now stays out of the treatment room.

The manager said: ‘If I take the few games Curtis has played, he did very well at Gillingham and it was the same against Charlton this week.

‘I’ve been aware his Portsmouth career has been interrupted by injury.

‘That can happen, because if it goes on for too long other players come in, your chance goes and you’re looking at moving around.

‘You can see why players move around so frequently and quickly.

‘But Curtis is determined to do well here.

‘He likes the club and he wants a chance at the club.

‘For him, anyway, he now needs to stay injury free for a period so that he can contribute.’

Main is in the final year of his Blues contract after arriving from Doncaster last year.

Jackett noted the 25-year-old is now coming into the prime of his career, and that represents a crucial period for the striker.

He added: ‘Curtis is 25 now. He’s coming into his years now, he’s coming into his good years.’