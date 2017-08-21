Jackett’s Pompey attacking concern

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT admitted Pompey are still searching for a spark.

The Blues boss feels his team is lacking in attacking energy after salvaging a 1-1 draw against Walsall at Fratton Park.

Brett Pitman’s 74th-minute penalty earned Pompey a draw in an often lacklustre display.

Things improved as the game wore on but Jackett feels his side are short of verve on the front foot.

He said: ‘We had a lot of play in and around the half-way line.

‘Against a back three you can switch the play, but we couldn’t find the player or players to break the lines and go past people.

‘We didn’t have someone who could take someone out of the game. That didn’t happen too much.

‘We had a physical presence at the end, it created an atmosphere and, to be fair, turned a loss into a draw.

‘Are we aspiring to be better? Of course we are. Have more control of the ball. Definitely?

‘We need more players in the attacking third who can go past people.

‘I’m pleased the players didn’t buckle and collapse, but we’re looking for better and more from the players.

‘We’re always looking to win and we’re looking to be more creative than we were.

‘We didn’t create that many chances, but we battled away and we didn’t get beat.

‘In reality, we’re looking to be more constructive in possession to hurt people, frighten them, put them on the back foot and take players out of the game.

‘We’re looking to come out on top in our one v one duels and generally have good, exciting attacking play.’