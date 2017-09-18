Jackett savours return of Pompey cutting edge

KENNY JACKETT savoured Pompey’s attacking credentials after re-discovering their scoring touch in style.

Brett Pitman and Jamal Lowe each netted twice as the Blues recorded a 4-1 triumph over Fleetwood on Saturday.

Brett Pitman scores the first of his two goals. Picture: Joe Pepler

Following the wastefulness at Sixfields, Jackett’s men were at their clinical best at Fratton Park.

Among the four-goal haul was a magnificent angled finish from Lowe, while Pitman netted with a sublime 25-yard strike.

That is now seven goals in the last three games for Pompey, a statistic which offers encouragement to Jackett.

And he is convinced that cutting edge is beginning to emerge.

He said: ‘Fleetwood are a good team, I was impressed with them, but our finishing was clinical – it wasn’t on Tuesday.

‘If we are looking at those eight days, there was energy in our last three performances and we created far more than we probably did in the first half a dozen. That’s encouraging.

‘It’s about perseverance, you keep going, showing belief and sometimes that happens and the goals go in.

‘I was encouraged by Tuesday night and so were the players, although we were scratching our heads slightly about why we didn’t get something out of it.

‘But you have to put the chances away, it’s a key edge in football and the reason why those people get paid the most.

‘After Northampton we have been encouraging the players in training, getting them to go into the same areas. Keeping their bravery and commitment and also our belief that what we are doing is the right thing.’

Lowe endured a frustrating time in front of goal at Northampton and subsequently put in overtime to improve on his heading.

He was rewarded by regaining the Blues’ lead on 57 minutes, before a stunning second.

And the 23-year-old has opened his League One account.

Jackett added: ‘Jamal practises everything and is a hard-working lad. He’s the first in the gym in the mornings and wants it.

‘He’s had a few big ones (missed headers) for us, There was Rotherham on TV when he had a chance either side of half-time, one a header when it looked easier to score than miss.

‘He had some big chances on Tuesday night as well, which he didn’t convert, so Saturday should give him a lot of confidence and belief.

‘If you looked at Jamal against Fleetwood, his confidence hasn’t been affected. The second goal was a fantastic strike and probably borne of the fact he earlier put the header away.

‘We need players who can produce end products, it’s a big thing in forwards – and the ones that go through and reach the top are the ones that can be clinical.’