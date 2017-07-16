Jackett seeking Pompey striker exit

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett admits he is looking to offload one of his strikers following the arrival of Brett Pitman.

The Ipswich recruit netted twice on his Blues bow in Saturday’s 2-0 success at the Rocks.

He partnered Conor Chaplin in attack, while Jackett elected not to use any of his substitutes.

Pitman and Chaplin are in a striking pool which also contains Curtis Main, Michael Smith and Nicke Kabamba.

For Jackett, that number is too high in his squad make-up – and he is seeking to move on players.

That puts the spotlight on Smith, in particular, who fell out of favour with previous boss Cook and injury has so far prevented his involvement under Jackett.

However, the Blues boss would not be drawn on the identity of any player surplus to requirements.

He said: ‘There are options for us up front, obviously they can’t all play so there has to be some work at sifting out.

‘It’s good to have the options there, but we have too many now we have brought in Pitman.

‘We have Chaplin, Curtis Main, Nicke Kabamba, while Michael Smith is coming back (from injury).

‘If you look in behind that, I have been very impressed with Kal Naismith, I like him, while Jamal Lowe is more for a wide area, as is Gary Roberts. But both of those can play in a 10 when necessary.

‘You are looking at quite a number of players for either three or four positions, whatever system you use.

‘We are not close at moving on anyone at the moment, though.’

Meanwhile, Roberts missed out at Nyewood Lane with a back injury.