Jackett senses Pompey pre-season optimism

Kenny Jackett wants to build on Pompey’s pre-season positivity.

The Blues boss has been encouraged by how his players have reacted to him since arriving as manager.

Pompey impressed at a formative stage of their preparations for the season with a 6-0 win at Hawks on Saturday.

That made it nine goals in two games after the opening 3-0 victory at Salisbury.

Jackett is pleased to see the right steps being made.

He said: ‘You want to win, you want to perform well and you want to get a feeling of optimism going.

‘That’s what the players are working towards so they are going into the season with positivity.

‘So far, in the couple of weeks we’ve been back, those things have been here.

‘We work hard now to be successful in August. That’s why we do it.

‘As a new manager I want to work with the players, encourage them and drive them towards being a successful unit.’

Jackett is weighing up partnerships all over the pitch at this stage of proceedings.

He feels he learnt more about which players work well together – as well as back-up options.

Jackett said: ‘The players have to know the system, be up for it and know what’s needed from each position.

‘That’s what pre-season is about.

‘Looking at the game, it gave me a good insight of exactly where we are.

‘That’s not just first-team wise but certain combinations and what they could bring to the team.

‘The players behind are very important as well because you get certain injuries through the season.

‘You get injuries and you get suspensions and can hit troubled times when players lose form.

‘You need a team and you need people who can come in and fill the place.

‘If you have that you can continue to be successful.’

Pompey dominated proceedings against a Hawks side who have had just three sessions since returning for pre-season training.

It took until the 26th minute to make the breakthrough before the goals flowed.

The home side remained competitive for 90 minutes, however, and Jackett noted areas for Pompey to improve.

He said: ‘You work in training off the back of games.

‘So I’ll look at the video and, if needed, the staff and players will watch it afterwards.

‘We’ll enhance what we do well and look at where we need to improve.

‘We have to make sure the side are effective both in and out of possession.’