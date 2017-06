Eagle-eyed Pompey fans have been on the lookout for Kenny Jackett.

And their search looks to have come to fruition.

There have been two posts on Twitter showing what appears to be Blues chief executive Mark Catlin and Jackett at Pompey’s Roko training base.

Kelvin Shaw (@ksshaw61) tweeted a picture with the caption: ‘Just cycling home from work & saw Catlin with #Pompey’s potential manager over at Roko.’

And Andrew S (@fm_researcher) posted a similar photo.