Jackett springs Pompey starting surprises

Kenny Jackett sprang a surprise by naming Drew Talbot in his first Pompey team.

The right-back hadn't featured in a Blues league line-up since August 2016 - however was today given the nod against Rochdale.

That freed Gareth Evans to play further forward in his preferred right-sided midfield role.

Elsewhere, Jack Whatmough edged out Tom Davies to partner Christian Burgess in the centre of defence.

There were debuts for summer recruits Brett Pitman, Luke McGee and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, while Carl Baker was named in the centre of midfield.

However, there was no place for last season's leading score Kal Naismith, who occupied the bench, while Milan Lalkovic was missing through injury.

Pompey: McGee, Talbot, Burgess, Whatmough, Holmes-Dennis, Rose, Baker, Evans, Pitman, Bennett, Chaplin.

Subs: Bass, Davies, Main, Kabamba, Lowe, Naismith, May.