Jackett striving for missing Pompey consistency

Kenny Jackett hopes Pompey can finally unearth the secret to consistency following their latest winning response.

So far this month, the Blues have been defeated three times – and after every losing occasion, they have reacted with a victory.

It was a terrific atmosphere and shows you what the club is all about Kenny Jackett

The latest triumphant outcome arrived in last night’s 3-0 toppling of Bristol Rovers, with Brett Pitman (two) and Oli Hawkins the scorers.

Pompey’s previous result was a 2-0 defeat at Scunthorpe on Saturday – a display Jackett branded as ‘lethargic’.

Yesterday evening was a very different Blues side, however, despite the Pompey boss not altering his starting line-up.

Defending was courageous, especially during a testing opening 45 minutes, while the hosts had the crucial cutting edge up front.

Now all that is missing is the ability to establish a reliability during their League One fixtures.

Jackett said: ‘It depends how you look at it – does it show character or inconsistency?

‘We want it to be continuous wins, that’s our aim anyway, and we have a chance on Saturday to put that right against Oldham.

‘I certainly hope the pattern doesn’t keep repeating itself.

‘The inconsistency is just about where we are.

‘We are close in a lot of games, even the games where we don’t necessarily do it.

‘However, we must have a realisation that it’s not going to be easy for us.

‘We have to battle and scrap and be completely committed and completely diligent in every particular game.

‘Bristol Rovers are a tough team and we have to respect that and know what wins matches and what can build up a run.

‘We must find some consistency and work on being a team that we can be.

‘It’s our first year in the division, but we want to be competing.’

A crowd of 17,716 were in attendance, consisting of 782 visiting supporters.

The home following helped create an impressive atmosphere at times under the Fratton floodlights, particularly when the game was goalless.

Jackett believes that noisy backing helped motivate his side, who came under pressure from the Pirates during periods.

And he thanked the Fratton faithful for their contribution to a victory, which lifts the Blues into 11th in League One.

He added: ‘If there was a lethargy we wouldn’t have got any points.

‘The crowd were fantastic and got behind us and it was a committed performance from the players.

‘I was pleased with last night and very thankful to the crowd, who really got behind us.

‘It was a terrific atmosphere and shows you what the club is all about.’