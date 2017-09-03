Jackett surprised by Pompey young guns

Have your say

The emergence of Pompey’s young players has surprised Kenny Jackett.

And the Blues boss praised his club for being able to fend off suitors for their emerging talents.

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Wigan saw Jackett’s side end the game with five home-grown products on the pitch.

The likes of Adam May, Jack Whatmough, Brandon Haunstrup, Ben Close and Conor Chaplin have made favourable impressions.

They are all in contention to face Rotherham today.

Jackett said: ‘I’ve been pleasantly surprised.

‘I knew about a number of them.

‘Adam May had a very good reputation here but I hadn’t seen him play too much.

‘When I was at Wolves he was on a scouting list.

‘People generally were quite aware of him coming through.’

Jackett feels staff deserve praise for bringing those players through and not seeing any leave the club.

He said: ‘The thing is now the top level of football has such thorough scouting networks.’

You shouldn’t miss any players anywhere. So for players coming through at a Category Three academy, you can be vulnerable.

‘We do well here to produce players and a number of them have had bright starts to the season.

‘That’s what they’re here for – not just to come through but to come through and do well. There’s a difference.

‘It’s about coming through and doing well. It’s about coming through and making Portsmouth a force in League One.’