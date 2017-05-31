Jackett talks as Pompey look to move quickly

POMPEY have focused their sights on Kenny Jackett as the man to lead them forward in League One.

Talks have taken place with the 55-year-old over becoming Paul Cook’s successor, The News understands.

That’s after today’s hectic events in which Cook’s departure to League One rivals Wigan on a three-year contract was confirmed.

Pompey are determined to quickly move forward with appointing a new man at the helm.

And Jackett fits the qualities seen as vital in taking the club forward in their third-tier assault next season.

The Blues’ managerial wish list is for someone with a proven track record at delivering success at that level.

Crucial, too, is to recruit a candidate with experience of handling pressure at a club of Pompey’s stature.

With League One promotions at Wolves and Millwall, along with success in the fourth tier with Swansea on his résumé, Jackett ticks those boxes.

Rotherham was the former Watford player’s last managerial stop-off and he has recently been working with Spurs’ Academy.

Moving with haste is a priority, with Cook’s departure leaving first-team affairs in a state of flux.

The Blues need to quickly begin their work over squad reshaping with most transfers already long in the making.

Chief executive Mark Catlin has stressed the importance of a diligent process, but has been pleased with the calibre of manager interested in the role.

He said: ‘We will be looking to act quickly and decisively with the matter.

‘It’s highly complimentary how we are deemed as a club in the football world.

‘That has already seen us attract the interest of many manager who are highly thought of.

‘There are a lot of people of a high calibre interested in the job.

‘I couldn’t put a number on it at the moment – but to see the levels of interest is encouraging.’

Catlin outlined it is the existing regime who will orchestrate the process of finding Pompey’s new boss.

Many supporters have raised the question of the influence prospective owner Michael Eisner will have in filling the position.

Catlin explained the American billionaire will be kept fully briefed on the pursuit of the new Blues manager.

But it’s down to the current era to find the right man to steward Pompey.

‘Moving forward, the club will continue to run as it is,’ Catlin said.

‘Michael Eisner and the Tornante Company will be kept fully in the loop.

‘The current ownership structure is still in place and that’s how we’ll be proceeding in choosing the new manager.

‘Out of courtesy, the prospective new owners will be made aware of all developments.’