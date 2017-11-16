Jackett: There can be no slacking from Pompey’s players

IT HAD been branded a ‘big week’ ahead by Pompey’s boss.

The outcome was successive away victories to quell growing concerns following four consecutive defeats.

It epitomises a campaign dogged by inconsistent results for the League Two title winners.

Currently sitting in 11th, the Blues are three points adrift of the play-offs and seven points clear of the relegation spots.

Now the winning streak has been re-established, they host a Southend side on Saturday only separated from them by goal difference.

And Jackett has demanded there must be no ‘slacking’ in pursuit of continued positive results.

He said: ‘I had talked about a big week and that was off the back of three league losses and an FA Cup defeat.

‘There were some narrow games in that, very narrow games. By the end of Doncaster we were unlucky to be beaten and certainly against Bradford we did pretty well but lost.

‘Blackburn away we were beaten by the better side, while Luton in the second 45 minutes we had more clear-cut chances than probably the 10 games previously.

‘But the bottom line is results and the confidence that goes off that.

‘It did build it up to a big week and one we wanted to respond and stop the losing run, using two different competitions to build some confidence if we could.

‘We did that and now don’t want to fall back to a losing run, we want to continue an upward trend and make sure we earn the points.

‘In terms of earning points, you have to work very hard and if you are slacking off even by five per cent you can be under the line.

‘That is where we are so far as a mid-table team – and we aspire to be better than that.’

As a manager to have twice won promotion from this level, Jackett realises the importance of consistency.

Most of all, there must be a persistent work ethic to obtain those points.

He added: ‘Even as a manager in promotion seasons, I’ve haven’t had a side that can cruise at 75 per cent and still win games, you need to be right on it.

‘At Wolves we were about third at Christmas but it was tough, and you had to earn every point.

‘By the end we got 103 points, a record in this division, but it didn’t feel like that during the season.

‘When you look at it now it sounds easy but it certainly wasn’t at the time – we had to earn every single point.’