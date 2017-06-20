Jackett: There won’t be a lot of Pompey arrivals

Kenny Jackett has reiterated not to expect ‘a lot’ of Pompey playing additions this summer.

And the Blues boss conceded fresh arrivals aren’t imminent.

Jackett and assistant Joe Gallen are striving to strengthen Pompey’s squad following their appointment earlier this month.

Nathan Thompson is set for a switch, although remains contracted to Swindon until the end of this month.

Jackett has declined to comment on the defender, demonstrating a policy of remaining tight-lipped on potential targets until signed.

He is adamant the management team are exploring every possibility of adding to the League Two title winners.

Although the former Wolves manager has played down the need for widespread Fratton Park changes.

Jackett said: ‘I don’t think there will be a lot of additions come pre-season time.

‘There are key players and key people who have left – and I understand that – but the group of players that did well last year will be given the chance to impress.

‘We will see how many exactly are required, but I don’t think it will be a case of ripping the team apart this summer.

‘It is not something that’s going to be necessary. I’m looking forward to having the right additions working with the existing group of players in pre-season.

‘There is talent already here and what I want to see is the hunger and desire to do as well in League One as they did in League Two.

‘They must try to embrace the new level and the step up the pyramid, establishing themselves as players individually and also as a team.

‘We want to strengthen the squad, definitely, and are looking to strengthen. Is there something imminent? No.

‘But it is a summer where we are trying to build a squad.’

Thompson has made 187 appearances and scored four times since emerging through Swindon’s youth set-up.

The Robins’ captain was offered a new deal at the end of last season, yet has indicated he wants to leave.

Pompey believe they have won the race to sign the 26-year-old, although the deal is not yet signed.

However, Jackett would not be drawn on the situation.

He added: ‘We know where we want to strengthen, we know where we have to strengthen and are putting a squad together that can hit the ground running and do very well in a competitive league.

‘I don’t like to talk about players until they have actually signed.

‘I will not necessarily comment on speculation on a player we might be enquiring about or talking to. I like to sign a player, then announce it and then talk about it.

‘I won’t talk about a player firstly, I feel to some degree it is unfair on the fans. When that player signs then we will talk about him.’