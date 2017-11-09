Jackett: Time for Pompey first-team battle to intensify

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT wants to see the battle for Pompey places intensify with their season at a crossroads.

The Blues boss has welcomed the return of first-team options as the Blues’ treatment room clears.

Pompey travel to Blackpool five points off the play-offs and the same distance from the bottom four in League One.

Jackett now wants to see the competition to make the starting XI heat up.

He said: ‘The message has been we’ve got the majority of people fit now.

‘We want it to stay that way and create good competition.

‘Then the edge you get when your pushed can create winning teams. You can then get somewhere near producing the successful team that you want.

‘Between now and January is a big period for us.

‘We want to keep as many people as fit as possible.

‘We want to create competition, with people fighting for their places and challenging. That’s what I want to see as manager.’