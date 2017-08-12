Jackett undecided on Pompey midfield for Oxford

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is yet to decide if Adam May will retain his Pompey starting XI spot for the trip to Oxford United today.

The Academy grduate is battling Carl Baker for a place next to Danny Rose in Pompey’s engine room at the Kassam Stadium.

Baker was given the nod against Rochdale, while May had the opportunity to showcase his credentials at Cardiff in midweek.

Jackett is playing his cards close to his chest on who will partner Rose in centre midfield.

The Blues boss said: ‘Carl Baker is a good player and very good professional.

‘I’m looking for him (to perform) this season because he brings a lot of experience and leadership to the group.

‘Similarly, Adam May didn’t do himself any harm in the cup and I was hoping that would be the case.

‘You never know how young players will perform until you put them in.

‘Playing pre-season games or working in training is one thing, but it’s when they play competitively you find out.

‘I was pleased to give him the chance and the way he came through it.’

May is craving more first-team action and has returned from his loan spell at Sutton United last season determined to stamp his authority on the team.

His time at the National League outfit yielded 24 appearances and one goal.