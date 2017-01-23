Jamal Lowe hits hat-trick for Pompey reserves

Jamal Lowe scored a hat-trick and Nicke Kabamba also netted as Pompey reserves thrashed Norwich 4-0 in the Premier League Cup at Westleigh Park.

The two recent recruits from Hampton & Richmond demonstrated their exciting quality on a foggy night.

Kabamba took just 14 minutes of his first Pompey outing to fire the hosts ahead.

Lowe then struck two quick goals to make it 3-0 at half-time.

In the second half the forward completed his treble to wrap up an excellent night for the team.

Pompey side: Liam O’Brien, Drew Talbot, Jack Whatmough, Tom Davies, Brandon Haunstrup, Ben Close, Amine Linganzi, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jez Bedford, Jamal Lowe, Nicke Kabamba