New Pompey striker Jamal Lowe has spoken of his belief he can hit the goal trail for the Blues in League Two.

That’s after the non-league hotshot gave his first video interview with the club’s official YouTube channel (below).

The former Hampton & Richmond striker netted 15 goals in 22 National League South games this season before sealing his long-awaited switch to Pompey earlier this week.

Twenty-two-year-old Lowe could make his Blues debut in tomorrow’s game at Doncaster (7.45pm).