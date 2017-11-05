Jones: Hatters controlled Pompey in second half

Have your say

Nathan Jones toasted Luton’s victory against Pompey in the FA Cup first round and insisted: We controlled the second half.

James Collins’ volley in first-half stoppage time earned the Hatters a 1-0 victory against Kenny Jackett’s men at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Blues had a number of chances after the restart to get themselves back on level terms.

Matt Clarke had a header pushed onto the bar by Luton goalkeeper, while Jamal Lowe also had an effort cleared off the line.

Nonetheless, Jones believes his side were also in control in the second period and they deserved their win.

The Hatters boss said: ‘Obviously, being in the draw for the next round is the main thing but we are delighted with the performance as well.

‘The goal was fitting to win any game and I thought it was a terrific cup tie – especially second half.

‘We controlled the second half, we really did.

‘Bar a little bit of cutting edge, we could have gone even further ahead.

But it was a great goal to break the deadlock, a great time to score and then I thought it was a terrific cup tie.’

The defeat at Kenilworth Road condemned Pompey to their fourth successive loss in all competitions.

It was always going to be a difficult clash against the League Two high-flyers, who have been in rampant form this campaign.

Jones was delighted to knock the Blues out of the FA Cup.

He enjoyed the winning goal and was pleased with the way his side played.

‘It’s a wonderful move in terms of the penetration, the ball in the box, the set and finish,’ Jones added.

‘But to win a game of this quality – it’s great going up against higher league.

‘We love going up against higher league ones and testing ourselves.

I thought we were excellent and we acquitted ourselves very well.’