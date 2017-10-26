Jubilant memories of last time Pompey played Bradford

Have your say

Pompey face Bradford for the first time in more than 14 years on Saturday – and the Fratton faithful will have fond memories of their last meeting.

It was on May 4, 2003, when the Blues last took on the Bantams on the final day of the 2002-03 season at Valley Parade.

The travelling Pompey fans were in jubilant spirits heading up to Yorkshire and throughout the game – and rightly so.

The Division One title had been secured one week prior after the Blues earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Rotherham at Fratton Park.

A Svetoslav Todorov double and a Paul Merson penalty inspired Pompey to success against the Millers in a game that has etched itself into Blues folklore.

It cued the epic celebrations at Fratton Park that went on long into the night and probably the next day.

BRADFORD_pompey fans greet the team at Valley Parade. MAYOAK0002981581

Nobody could hardly blame Pompey’s players if they’d have delivered a sub-par performance on the last day of the campaign at Bradford.

Harry Redknapp’s men had been superb all season and a well-deserved week of partying would have easily been excused.

Nevertheless, the Blues registered one of their best performances of the campaign.

Redknapp’s troops romped to a 5-0 victory, courtesy of a Todorov hat-trick and strikes from Steve Stone and Gianluca Festa.

It was a fitting performance to cap off a glorious season that earned Pompey promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1987.

That season, Pompey did the double over Nicky Law’s men.

The Blues also put the Bantams to the sword when they visited Fratton Park on September 28, 2002.

Nigel Quashie netted a double and Vincent Pericard was also on target in a 3-0 victory.

However, the two clubs’ overall record against each other is a mirror image.

They have met 36 times in total, both securing 16 victories respectively, while four draws have been played out.