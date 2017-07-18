Kabamba hits five in Pompey win

A seven-minute hat-trick from Nicke Kabamba lit up Pompey’s 8-0 win at Newport tonight.

The striker helped himself to a five-goal haul against the islanders as he staked his claim for first-team inclusion in the new season.

A double from the impressive Jamal Lowe was added to by Milan Lalkovic, with the trio the standouts for the Blues with fine showings.

Lalkovic set Pompey on their way with a low drive after 16 minutes, before his shot cannoned off the post for Lowe to finish 15 minutes later.

Then Kabamba stepped up six minutes before the break, before the pick of his goals – a powerful shot on the turn – arrived on 44 minutes.

His hat-trick was completed 45 seconds after the restart, before Lowe twisted the Newport defence in knots for the sixth after 49 minutes.

Two headers from corners completed Kabamba’s goal glut, with his confidence now thriving as the countdown to the season continues.

Pompey now move on to the visit of Premier League Bournemouth on Saturday.