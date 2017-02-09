Kabamba’s settling into Pompey life

The goals continue to flow for Nicke Kabamba.

And Mikey Harris believes the rookie striker has instantly settled into life as a professional footballer.

He looks like a fantastic acquisition for the football club and I am sure will have an outstanding future in the professional game following his rise from non-league. Mikey Harris

On Tuesday night, the former Hampton & Richmond man was once again on the scoresheet for Pompey’s reserves.

He headed home Conor Chaplin’s cross against Wolves under-23s to make it two in as many outings since arriving at Fratton Park.

The Blues ran out 4-2 winners at Telford to top their Premier League Cup group, with Kal Naismith, Dan Smith and an own goal completing the scoreline.

Unlike close friend Jamal Lowe, Kabamba has never before been on the books of a Football League club.

But under-18s coach Harris, who oversaw the reserve victory, has been impressed with the adjustment.

He said: ‘I thought Nicke led the line fantastically well against Wolves, showing all his attributes and dominating aerially.

‘He took his goal well, but will be disappointed he didn’t score more than one on the night.

‘Certainly he looks like a fantastic acquisition for the football club and I am sure will have an outstanding future in the professional game following his rise from non-league.

‘It’s difficult for me to comment as I am not with them on a day-to-day basis, but from my point of view he’s a great lad, that’s obvious, has a great attitude and has fitted into the group.

‘I’m not as informed as other people, but he is a good character, a top lad and has settled in nicely.

‘Not that I want to single anyone out, it was a fantastic team performance. When you think it’s not a side which plays together week-in, week-out, it pleasing they can come together as a group and work to the gameplan we produced.’

With Ben Close on loan at Eastleigh for the rest of the season, Jack Whatmough was handed the captaincy at New Bucks Head.

The central defender has so far featured only five times for the first-team during another frustrating campaign on a personal level.

However, the 20-year-old continues to be a regular feature of the reserve side.

Harris added: ‘Jack is a natural leader and showed that against Wolves.

‘He led by example, communicated well and he and Tom Davies at the back were outstanding.

‘Normally Ben Close is skipper, but Jack has been at the club for a long time and captained at various age groups, certainly the reserves before.

‘He organises well, came up through the Academy and is a great role model for the current Academy kids from the age of nine upwards.

‘Clarkie and Christian are playing well at the moment, so he has got to bide his time, but I am certain he is champing at the bit and ready if called upon.

‘There are a lot of games left and I’m sure the squad will be utilised to its full effect to try to secure promotion.’