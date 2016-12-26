Kal Naismith earns Pompey festive win at Newport

Kal Naismith gave Pompey a festive fillip with the winner in a come-from-behind victory at Newport County.

Naismith atoned for a missed penalty as the Blues battled back from 2-0 down to gain a 3-2 victory at Rodney Parade.

Goals from Josh Sheehan and Rhys Healey looked like making it a miserable Boxing Day in Wales.

But Danny Rose, a first Pompey goal from Enda Stevens and then Naismith settled it with a free-kick through a scrum of bodies.

The pitch was clearly going to play a big part in the encounter.

And both sides were going direct and refusing to take chances at the back.

Pompey should have been in front after three minutes, however, when Enda Stevens put in a dangerous cross which Michael Smith rolled the wrong side of the post from three yards.

There was a chance for Noel Hunt on his first league start of the season as he headed a high ball over from Stevens after 15 minutes.

Cook’s side fell behind, however, after 25 minutes when Christian Burgess fouled Rhys Healey 25 yards out and Sheehan dispatched a superb 25-yard free-kick.

Burgess nearly atoned for that foul after 38 minutes when he swivelled and fired inches wide from 10 yards after Kal Naismith’s free-kick hit the wall.

And Stevens looked to have scored his first Pompey goal in stoppage time when his low drive was deflected and rolling in until Scott Bennett cleared off the line.

It took six minutes of the second half for Newport to double the lead as Sheehan’s shot was parried and Healey turned in the loose ball.

But Pompey reduced the arrears after 56 minutes when Evans hit the byline and cut back for Rose to fire home from six yards.

Naismith then won a penalty six minutes later but blazed his spot kick miles over the bar.

Pompey pulled themselves level with 10 minutes left with Stevens grabbing his first goal for the club as he blitzed home from close range from Rose’s pass.

And the Blues were in dreamland with three minutes left when Naismith’s free-kick went through a scrum of bodies and in at the far post.