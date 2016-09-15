Kal Naismith thanks Pompey fans

Kal Naismith has thanked the Pompey well-wishers whose unwavering support helped drive him on.

The winger appeared on his way out of Fratton Park after being made available for transfer in May.

The fans have helped me, 100 per cent. When you scroll through messages and read them you cannot help but get a little boost Kal Naismith

Now he has been removed from the transfer list and is back in Paul Cook’s first-team plans.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the Scot, who was desperate to remain a Blues player.

The fight to re-establish himself has earned the backing of many Pompey fans, particularly on Twitter, on which Naismith has an account.

The 24-year-old was struck by the number of kind messages of support following his re-emergence into Cook’s squad.

And he has paid tribute to those who spurred him on.

He said: ‘The fans have been brilliant. I’ve had nothing but good messages.

‘I am quiet on social media but see everything and it is nice to know the fans rate you or support you.

‘At least there are those who want me to remain at the club, which means something but the fans are the club.

‘They have helped me, 100 per cent. When you scroll through messages and read them you cannot help but get a little boost.

‘Judging from what they have written, they are delighted I am off the transfer list and enjoy seeing me doing well. That gives you a little boost.

‘It’s good to see other people notice I am kind of on the right path and doing okay.

‘I just want to keep working hard. It’s brilliant to be back involved in things again.’

Naismith capped his return from the cold with a man-of-the-match display for the reserves against Barnsley on Monday night.

Operating at left-back for the majority of the game, he impressed the 355 crowd as the hosts progressed to the group stage of the Premier League Cup.

It was Naismith who wrapped up the 2-0 victory in stoppage-time following good work from Noel Hunt.

The Scot also played 45 minutes for the first team in last Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Wycombe.

Now the reserves are booked in to face Everton, Norwich and Wolves, both home and away, in the following round.

He added: ‘The lads were great on Monday.

‘Barnsley were a good side with some really good young players that clearly have a career in the game.

‘I thought our lads had a good attitude, worked hard for each other and got the right result. We created chances and were unlucky with a few.

‘There are now six games against three good sides – good matches for people coming through or lads not really playing that much for the first team at present, such as myself, Kyle Bennett, Noel Hunt and Conor Chaplin.

‘It has been a difficult time for me but it is good to be back playing and I’ll continue working hard.’

Naismith has appeared in seven Blues matches this season, scoring once.