Kamara’s clanger when Pompey last met Blackburn

It is a moment of TV gold that will continue to be replayed over and over again.

Any Pompey fan watching Sky Sports News’ Soccer Saturday on April 3, 2010, likely needed cheering up,

Relegation from the Premier League was inevitable and Avram Grant’s men were drawing 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers at Fratton Park.

But luckily Chris Kamara was on hand to cheer up members of the Fratton faithful not at the game – and those who were for many years since

The ex-Blues midfielder was reporting on the match for Sky Sports News – and must have been so bored that he ended up daydreaming and missed a key moment.

Anthony Vanden Borre was dismissed on 60 minutes for a second yellow card.

When the studio cut to Kamara asking him to give detail on the incident, he didn’t have clue.

Instead, he thought the Belgium international had been substituted and was shocked when host Jeff Stelling told him Vanden Borre had been sent for an early bath.

‘Has there?’ was his infamous reply, when asked if there had been a sending off.

Queue barrels of laughter in the studio, as well as everyone watching at home.

The clip has been repeated umpteen times since, has almost 5m views on Youtube and still has people in stitches.