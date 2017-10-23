Kammy tells how he's cutting down on booze

Former Pompey star Chris Kamara says he is determined to cut his alcohol consumption.

The Sky Sports summariser reportedly told the Sunday Mirror that he had realised he was drinking around four times the recommended weekly limit suggested by the government.

Chris Kamara realises he's failed to see Anthony Vanden Borre be sent off

Kamara - who had two spells at Pompey as a youngster and whose many subsequent visits to Fratton as a pundit included the famous moment when he failed to realised Anthony Vanden Borre had been sent off against Blackburn - is said to have told the newspaper he was shock when on his doctor's advice he worked out his alcohol intake.

'I started looking at what I was drinking at home and realised one glass of wine turned into a bottle and one bottle of beer turned into four or five' he said.

'The check showed I had 55 units a week – the advice is 14.

'Adding them all up, you go "hang on a minute, this isn’t going to do me any good in the long run.”'

Kamara, 59, is now an ambassador for Drink Aware, the independent alcohol advice service.