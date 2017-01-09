Keeper set to stay at Pompey

Liam O’Brien is set to remain with Pompey.

The Blues’ number two keeper’s short-term Fratton Park deal expired at the weekend.

However, Paul Cook is keen to retain the 25-year-old who has made three appearances so far this season.

O’Brien has impressed Pompey’s hierarchy since returning to the club he served his apprenticeship.

Although yet to force his way past David Forde into the first team, the former Dagenham & Redbridge stopper has continued to push hard.

He featured in all three of the Blues’ Checkatrade Trophy matches, keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in November.

O’Brien also saved three penalties in a shootout with Reading under-23s in October following a 2-2 draw.

Yet his challenge remains to dislodge Forde, whose loan spell from Millwall is scheduled for the remainder of the season.

The veteran keeper has been an ever-present in Pompey’s 24 League Two matches this season.

Paul Cook’s other option, Alex Bass, is on loan at Salisbury, where his deal was recently extended until the season’s end.

The youngster, who made his Blues debut in the EFL Cup at Coventry in August, is contracted to Fratton Park until the summer of 2018.

Meanwhile, Amine Linganzi is waiting to discover his Pompey future.

As with O’Brien, the midfielder has been on a month-to-month agreement following a successful trial.

That short-term deal expires towards the end of this month.

Linganzi has so far made 14 appearances for Cook’s side, coming off the bench in three of the Blues’ past four matches.