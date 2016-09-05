Kempson hits hat-trick as Currie is in hot form for Pompey Ladies

SARAH KEMPSON hit a hat-trick as Pompey Ladies beat Lowestoft 8-2 in the FA Premier League Cup determining round at Privett Park on Sunday.

Eilidh Currie scored her first goals for the first team as she netted twice.

Pompey Ladies were in great form against Lowestoft on Sunday. Picture: Jordan Hampton

Striker Emma Sherwood also notched a double and Gemma Hillier struck one to complete the tally.

Pompey Ladies assistant boss Jay Sadler was pleased with the way the team played.

He said: ‘It was a good game overall.

‘We played well, created a lot of chances and we were happy we took quite a lot of them.

Eilidh Currie celebrates after netting on Sunday. Picture: Jordan Hampton

‘The two goals we conceded were disappointing but that’s the high expectations we have.’

Lowestoft play in the FA Premier League south east division one – a level below the Blues.

It was always going to be a tough challenge to stop Pompey and it got more difficult when the hosts grabbed an early lead.

Currie opened the scoring in the fifth minute after a dangerous ball into the box from Tash Stephens.

The second goal arrived on 16 minutes.

Kempson found the back of the net.

But the visitors were not going to give up and pulled a goal back through Gemma Moore from the penalty spot on 18 minutes.

The goals continued to come at a quick rate with Sherwood adding Pompey’s third in the 19th minute.

Again Lowestoft reduced their deficit with Broghan Scully scoring on 23 minutes.

After four goals in seven minutes the match finally settled down for a short period.

Pompey extended their lead to 4-2 when Kempson was on the mark again on 38 minutes.

Both teams continued to play good attacking football after the break.

And it took 18 minutes of the second half for Pompey to strike.

Sherwood got her second of the match.

Kempson then completed her hat-trick three minutes later.

Currie got her second on 72 minutes and substitute Hillier then wrapped up the scoring in the 80th minute.

Before Sunday’s match a minute of applause was held in tribute to England under-19 footballer Zoe Tynan who sadly died last week.

The 18-year-old Fylde Ladies midfielder had previously played for Everton Ladies under-17s and Manchester City Women.

Pompey Ladies: Trodd, Benson, Bazan, Rutherford, Tonks, Sievwright, Bloomfield, Kempson Currie, Stephens, Sherwood. Subs: Burns, Atkinson, Hillier, Taylor

n Pompey Ladies development squad played well to draw 2-2 with Lewes on Sunday.