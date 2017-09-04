Kennedy: I didn’t know names of Pompey team-mates!

Have your say

MATTY KENNEDY admitted he didn’t know his team-mates’ names as he made his Pompey bow.

The winger was handed his Blues debut at the end of a whirlwind period in the 1-0 loss to Rotherham.

Kennedy agreed a deadline-day loan move to Fratton Park from Cardiff until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old impressed with his crossing as he came on at the interval.

But Kennedy revealed it was a tricky situation for him with little time to get used to his new surroundings as he shook off the rust,

He said: ‘I hadn’t kicked a ball for about a week! So I felt a bit leggy but I still felt I did okay.

‘It was a bit tricky. I wanted to call someone and didn’t know their names so I just shouted “ball!”.

‘It was difficult to hold it together when I didn’t know anyone.

‘Hopefully I’ll be able to learn everyone’s names over the next couple of weeks.’

Kennedy explained it’s been a frenetic time for him as the move to Pompey accelerated.

The Scot thought his hopes of joining Kenny Jackett’s side had been dashed as he returned north of the border over the international break.

But he was soon flying south again.

Kennedy added: ‘It’s been a bit mad. There were a few teams but I got the call during the week saying it was probably going to be Portsmouth.

‘It was being spoken about and then got called off. We had the international break so I went home.

‘I got back home to Glasgow and got the call saying I had to come back.

‘So I basically had to go to sleep, say hello to my parents and then get on a flight back.

‘I’ve been absolutely shattered but I was pleased to get out there and play.’

– JORDAN CROSS