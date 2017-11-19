Kennedy lauded for crucial Pompey impact

Matt Kennedy has been saluted for his contribution in Pompey’s triumph over Southend United.

The Blues recorded back-to-back League One victories as Brett Pitman fired them to a 1-0 success over the Shrimpers at Fratton Park.

And the Scot made a key difference after being introduced in the second half in place of Kyle Bennett.

It was Kennedy who produced the 54th-minute delivery for Pitman to grab his 12th goal of the season.

After two games out of the side, Pompey boss Kenny Jackett saluted his impact and feels he benefitted from being taken out of the starting XI.

He said: ‘Sitting out and watching will bring you back fresher physically. Maybe it’s the case that he felt he had something to prove. That’s a good thing.

‘He’s in an explosive position and the repeated runs are high. Some games you can sprint and sprint down the touchline without touching the ball.

‘But he saw plenty of the ball and was a good outlet for us. When he is on the ball in their half he’s got a lot of quality.

‘I thought Kennedy coming on to the pitch changed it for us. He was an outlet and he was a threat.

‘From the first half when we didn’t have a player going past their men he was a constant threat and outlet for us.

‘He delivered a great ball for a key goal. The ball out to Kennedy gave a threat and lifted our crowd. Ultimately, the key moment in the game came from his ball in.’