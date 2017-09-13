Kennedy pleased to be off the mark for Pompey

Have your say

MATTY KENNEDY revealed his relief after breaking his Pompey goal duck.

The Cardiff loanee was on target in the Blues’ 3-1 loss at Northampton last night with a sumptuous strike on 49 minutes.

Stuart O’Keefe’s cross was cleared but the ball fell into the path of Kennedy inside the box and he displayed superb technique to fire his half-volley beyond the stretching Matt Ingram.

Since arriving from the Bluebirds on loan on transfer deadline day, the former Everton winger has registered three impressive performances.

He is quickly becoming a favourite among the Fratton faithful and looks to have cemented his place in Kenny Jackett’s starting line-up.

Kennedy admitted there is pressure on him to be affective in the final third.

And he believes he’ll keep his place in the Blues’ team if he continues to provide goals and assists.

Kennedy said: ‘I’m delighted to get off the mark this season.

‘It dropped for me and I caught it well.

‘When you first sign for a new team, there’s a bit of pressure on you trying to get a goal as a forward.

‘There’s maybe not as much pressure for wingers as there is for strikers but you still need to get on the end of things so I’m delighted to get off the mark for Pompey.

‘I just wanted to play well and I feel I have done and that I’m on form.’

Kennedy hopes he can now continue his scoring form in the coming weeks.

He added: ‘The gaffer is going to judge me on assists and goals.

‘I want to keep myself in the team and if I keep on scoring then there’s nobody who could say I don’t deserve to start.’

– Kevin Ricketts