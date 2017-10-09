Kennedy: Pompey teamwork was key not me

Matty Kennedy clutched his prized Sky Man of the Match accolade – yet was adamant Pompey’s team effort was the true winner.

The Blues secured back-to-back victories for the first time under Kenny Jackett following a 1-0 success at Gillingham.

The game failed to sparkle in front of the television audience – with few goal-scoring opportunities, particularly for the struggling hosts.

Nonetheless, Jackett’s men undoubtedly deserved a victory handed to them by Kennedy’s 46th-minute goal – following up after Curtis Main’s header had struck a post.

It was a second goal in eight appearances for the Scot since his loan switch from Cardiff City for the remainder of the season.

But he was quick to pay tribute to the Blues spirit which made a second away win possible.

He said: ‘I thought the man of the match deserved it to be fair!

‘But I am zero if the defence don’t do their job or the midfield or the strikers.

‘Let’s be honest, it was Curtis’ header which hit the post before coming to me.

‘If my team-mates don’t play well then I don’t play well either.

‘So it’s all about the team, not just me.

‘I went to take a touch because Benno was in the way but then the ball just missed him and I could strike it on goal. Thankfully it got us the points.

‘The 11 that started played tremendously well and the boys that came on did, too.

‘We’ve had a few injuries and Curtis Main and Kyle Bennett came into the team for this match and everyone battled.

‘The gaffer has got us defending as a team rather than a back four and also has midfielders and strikers helping out.

‘That’s now back-to-back wins, we have got to be proud of that and with MK Dons next week I think we can win that as well.

‘You never know what can happen at the end of the season.’

Gillingham seem destined for a season-long battle against the drop.

Yet Josh Parker had a second-half header ruled out for offside, while Matt Clarke seemed to bring down Sean Clare inside the box for a foul which went unpunished.

Nonetheless, there is no doubt in Kennedy’s mind that the best team won.

He added: ‘It was a tight game but we dominated for 70 minutes.

‘I think no matter who you play, they are always going to have a spell of 15 or 20 minutes. Overall, we were definitely the better team.

‘They got the goal which was offside and the penalty claim, which I thought was a penalty when it happened.

‘But that’s football for you. That was their only chance, they didn’t have many shots because we were solid at the back.’