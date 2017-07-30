Kewell: We showed promise against Pompey

Have your say

HARRY KEWELL was pleased with the promise shown by his side against Pompey.

The League Two outfit proved stiff opposition for the Blues in their final warm-up game of pre-season.

Kenny Jackett’s side had to come from behind to pick up a 2-1 win at Broadfield Stadium.

Dutch powerhouse Thomas Verheydt put his side in front after three minutes.

And Crawley could have been further ahead before the interval with Enzio Boldewijn clipping the bar and McGee saving from Verheydt.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis also made a spectacular clearances off the line to deny Jordan Roberts a certain goal.

There was plenty of attacking intent from Crawley with both Roberts and Boldewijn threats behind Verheydt.

The Reds also posed a physical challenge which knocked Pompey out of their striker in a disjointed first-half performance.

Brett Pitman’s goals turned it around, however, after the break to give Jackett’s men the win. Crawley boss, Harry Kewell, knew there was plenty to be encouraged about ahead of his side’s League Two opener against Port Vale next weekend.

Kewell said: ‘I felt up until they got level we produced a really good performance.

‘Everyone must make sure they are playing well because I’ve got quality players ready to go into the team.

‘At the moment things could change, you have got to play at the highest level, if not, others are waiting to come in and stake a claim.’

Kewell is taking his first steps in football management after being made Crawley boss in May.

Bognor, Dulwich Hamlet, East Grinstead and Oakwood have been defeated in warm-ups.

A Chelsea XI were held to a draw while Brighton picked up a 6-0 victory in the other Crawley pre-season fixtures played.

Kewell is satisfied with how his start in management has gone.

He said: ‘I’ve been pleased with the progress but it does take time to bring new things into and club and it takes time to adapt.’