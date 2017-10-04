Kimbell: Right time to quit Pompey Trust

John Kimbell insists the time is right to quit the Pompey Supporters’ Trust board.

And he departs having savoured his fondest memories during a lifetime of following the Blues.

It was like a film script, written as if we were acting it out John Kimbell

Kimbell spent four years on the Trust board – a period which also saw him sit on Pompey’s board for two-and-a-half seasons.

The 42-year-old was involved in the appointments of Paul Cook and Kenny Jackett as manager – and the dismissal of Andy Awford.

It culminated in last season’s League Two title triumph, with the club then taken over by Tornante.

Now Kimbell follows Mark Trapani, Scott Mclachlan and Mike Saunders in quitting the Trust board.

Yet he does so with pride.

The South Stand season-ticket holder said: ‘The dynamic of the whole Trust has changed a lot and I just felt the time was right.

‘I have a lot going on with my business and my personal life and have had to re-prioritise.

‘It felt right to hand over to somebody else.

‘I’ve loved my four years and we achieved a huge amount.

‘There have been a lot of highs, more than lows, and we have come through it and built a better Trust.

‘I’d like to think it’s a better football club as well, which obviously made it attractive to the Eisners to buy.

‘Having also been on the club board, it was challenging, all of a sudden going from just a fan to talking about appointing managers and budgets.

‘It’s quite a transition from watching a game and going home at 5pm trying to switch off. It consumes you.

‘One of my first games on the club board was Morecambe away in April 2015 and we got thumped 3-1 under Andy Awford.

‘That was a bit of an eye-opener and we realised things needed to change.

‘It was difficult because you are making really big decisions you’re very passionate about – but have to take the emotion out of it and focus on the bigger picture.

‘Paul Cook’s name was top of the list for the majority of us. I had a feeling we would go up, pretty much from the turn of the year but didn’t expect to finish with the title.

‘It was like a film script, written as if we were acting it out.

‘To leave as a director of a title-winning team and getting out of that damn division was a personal high for me in all the years I’ve supported Pompey.

‘There has been the FA Cup, promotions to the top flight and leading the team out as mascot, all great memories.

‘Topping that, though, is the last day of last season and having my dad beside me to see it.

‘It was the best way I could have gone out.’