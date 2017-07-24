Kings stage show to supply evening of Pompey nostalgia

Pompey fans can enjoy an evening of nostalgia with a difference as more than 30 ex-players take to the Kings Theatre stage.

On October 16, the city will host Life and Chimes – The Pompey Story, with the Blues’ proud history at the heart of the show.

And the likes of Kevin Dillon, Paul Walsh, Guy Whittingham, Richard Hughes, Andy Awford, Alan Biley, Darren Anderton and Svetoslav Todorov are among those Fratton favourites to have agreed to attend.

The two-hour show will be hosted by Pompey supporter Ian Darke and is in aid of Pompey in the Community and the Oakley Waterman Foundation.

It is the concept of TV commentator Peter Brackley, who has already enjoyed staging similar events for Brighton and Southampton followers.

And he believes Pompey supporters will be treated to a memorable night in the company of some famous faces.

Brackley said: ‘People like the nostalgia and there is humour in there as well, it’s not one thing or the other.

‘It’s a real mixture of interviews with the former players and a bit of comedy, with some sketches on tape and some live. Hopefully people will like it.

‘This is one of the rare occasions you get players from across the decades on the same stage together and they will be looking back at their Fratton Park days.

‘I was a football commentator for years and mainly do comedy now, so have written each show – and they have proven very popular.

‘I won’t say too much about the content because it will spoil it on the night, but we will fill the players around it, with one or two of them involved in sketches.

‘Ian Darke will present it and Guy Butters has helped recruit players and, as an ex-player, will also be on stage at some point to be interviewed.

‘There has been an excellent response from players so far and we hope to have booked one or two more as we get closer to the date.’

The show takes place on Monday, October 16, at 7.30pm and is suitable for those aged 18-plus.

Tickets will go on sale at the Kings’ box office from Monday, August 7.

Other familiar Pompey faces to have accepted invitations to attend are the likes of Mark Chamberlain, Martin Allen, Kevin Ball, Vince Hilaire, Billy Gilbert, Kit Symons, Alan Knight, Ray Crawford and John Milkins.