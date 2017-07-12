Knight: A permanent keeper so crucial for Pompey

In football, it is more beneficial if a player can establish an affinity with a club.

You can question whether that can happen among loan players – and that is why I am delighted with the permanent capture of Luke McGee.

Particularly considering he is a goalkeeper.

Don’t get me wrong, I believe it is a fallacy that any loan player would not do his best for your club. There is personal and professional pride at stake.

Admittedly, I was never on loan, having spent my career at Fratton Park. But surely every player wants stability and somewhere to settle?

Rather than sign another loan keeper, Kenny Jackett has gone for a highly-regarded player on a three-year deal.

By all accounts, McGee’s record is good. Peterborough were pleased with his loan performances last season and I am told he was very keen to come here.

I think everyone can be excited about his capture in a position which has required strengthening.

Whereas David Forde did well last season, I felt all manner of loan keepers cost us promotion in Paul Cook’s first campaign.

There were Aaron McCarey, Ryan Fulton and Ryan Allsop all arriving on a temporary basis.

No dig at them, but overall five were used that season.

When those five made mistakes they were match-defining ones and Allsop, in particular, had a tough time coming in just for the play-offs.

You have to feel for the lad being chucked in and asked to instantly build relationships at a key stage of the campaign.

As Forde found out, a season-long loan definitely helps.

McGee’s arrival is likely to leave Alex Bass as Pompey’s number two, but he will also get games.

With the Blues entering the Premier League Cup once more, there will be opportunities and, hopefully, they can have another decent run.

Everyone is expecting good things from Bass and he has done okay in the pre-season friendlies so far.

But let’s be honest, he’s had little to do in the matches so far – and neither did Jack Collins against Poole Town.

I’m looking forward to seeing McGee in action, though, with the Rocks match looking his likely debut.